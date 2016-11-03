A few days ago, I almost fell off my chair, after I read a newspaper ad inviting listeners to hear the ‘most celebrated romantic vocalist’. The show in question will be held in Malad on Saturday, and the singer is Lucky Ali.

Now, don’t get me wrong. Ali and I have known each other for two decades, and share a deep mutual respect. And I am certain he must have also felt embarrassed after seeing this campaign. But even his fans know that he’s been out of the scene, barring that odd song ‘Safarnama’ in the film Tamasha last year, and a few occasional shows.

The son of ace comedian Mehmood, I haven’t met Ali in a decade, but we bonded in those first 10 years. He was one of the most successful singers during the 1995-98 Indipop wave, and though the movement died down, he maintains a decent following. Many still sing ‘O Sanam’ and the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai number ‘Kyon Chalti Hai Pawan’.

A few things make Ali special. One, he wrote and sang because he loved doing so, and never looked at commercial success. Secondly, he knew his weaknesses, and honestly admitted them. Finally, unlike many ‘stars’, he was open to constructive criticism.

I first met Ali just before BMG-Crescendo released his album Sunoh in 1996. The Indipop craze was in full swing and trendy videos were in. I ditched my scheduled meeting. The public relations pitch didn’t excite me, but when they insisted I meet the following day, I said I would write only if I liked his songs.

Lucky played the ‘O Sanam’video, before the entire audio album. I liked the honesty and simplicity in the music, though I felt there were many gaps in his singing technique. Hearing him sing with his guitar, I figured he was audience-conscious. He admitted he was untrained, but tried to write from his heart, and also nervous of doing concerts.

The album was launched without much fanfare, and though the video was admired, sales were initially slow. But when the music channels gave him a heap of awards, his popularity shot upwards. He was the new Indipop star.

I first saw Ali live at the Independence Rock festival in August 1997. He was a nervous wreck. He had hardly done concerts, and was aware the crowd consisted of metal headbangers. He began with ‘O Sanam’, and many sang along. Nobody heard him in that chorus, and he was saved.

A lot has been written about his personal life, both positive and negative. Others may have had personal issues with him. As a policy decision, I stayed away. I kept tracking his career, from his shift to Sony Music in the peppier albums Sifar and Aks, to his songs in the films Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Sur . At the latter’s music launch, he admitted, “I was totally off in that line ‘Dilruba aa bhi jaa’. I just couldn’t get it right.”

When Mehmood passed away in August 2004, I attended the final journey only to meet Ali. We embraced and spoke a few minutes. A few days later, his T-Series album Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai was released with a huge marketing campaign. I gave a terrible review. The label people and fans were upset. Ali called to say he agreed with every word I wrote.

That was Lucky Ali the person: honest, humble and unassuming. I last met him at a pub in 2006, and we hung out. I hope he hasn’t changed since. Let the ads hype him to the skies, but I am quite sure he’s still pretty much grounded. But who knows?

Narendra Kusnur is a freelance music writer