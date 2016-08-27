Vocalist Pandit Narayanrao Bodas says gimmicks may work to attract audiences to classical music, but the pure form is pleasant and beautiful

His enthusiasm is infectious. Whether he talks of the gharana system, narrates tales from his childhood days in Karachi or describes his association with Marathi natya sangeet, Pandit Narayanrao Bodas brims with warmth and knowledge.

The veteran 83-year-old vocalist will perform this evening along with his son, the emerging maestro Pandit Kedar Bodas. They will be accompanied by Dattatrey Bhave on the tabla and Sandeep Mishra on the sarangi.

The concert is the second part of the Secret Masters Series initiated in April this year by First Edition Arts. Vocalist Pandit Arun Kashalkar had performed in the first episode.

According to Narayanrao Bodas, such concerts help promote Hindustani classical music in the pure form. He says: “There have been many changes in the way music is being presented, but it is important to maintain the tradition. Gimmicks are fine to attract newer audiences, but ultimately, the real beauty lies in the traditional style, which is pleasant and peaceful.”

Bodas spends a lot of time teaching at the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, Vashi. His father and guru, Pandit Laxmanrao Bodas, and uncle, Pandit Shankarrao Bodas, were both disciples of the legendary Pandit Vishnu Digambar Paluskar.

Though Bodas follows the Gwalior gharana, he is open to other schools as well. He explains: “This was Paluskarji’s thought process, that all gharanas have their strengths. The raags are the same, but the difference lies in voice culture, and certain nuances each gharana follows. Thus, there have been many instances where singers adapt different styles to gain their own identity.”

A classic example is his son, Kedar, who blends subtleties of the Gwalior, Agra, Jaipur and Bhendi Bazaar systems. Says the father: “A thorough knowledge of the raag is important to master it. And for that, one requires regular riyaaz or practice.”

Bodas points out that owing to the changing times, younger musicians cannot focus all their attention towards music. He adds: “I would say even half an hour or one hour of daily riyaaz, especially in the morning, is helpful. Humming notes in the mind is also riyaaz, so that should continue as long as possible.”

The conversation shifts to Bodas’s early days in Karachi, where his father looked after the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya branch set up by Paluskar. He recalls: “We left after Partition, when I was 15, but many great vocalists came there to perform. Singers Gangubai Hangal, Kumar Gandharva and Narayanrao Vyas came there often, and I heard that before I was born, Hangal once did an impromptu concert at the station.”

After moving to Mumbai and visiting Pune and Sangli, Bodas was exposed to natya sangeet. He reminisces: “I started with a Sanskrit play, where I had to act, sing and dance. Later I concentrated on Marathi natya sangeet, even while working as an accountant in various companies. Somehow, I decided that, at the age of 60, I would concentrate only on Hindustani classical singing and teaching.”

Today, his schedule at the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya keeps him busy.

He says: “I have batches in the mornings and afternoons. The emphasis is on how to convert students into concert performers, and how to express the raags in the appropriate manner with the right nuances.” With his knowledge and experience, he has surely been a mentor for many.

The author is a freelance music writer

Pandit Narayanrao Bodas and Pandit Kedar Bodas will perform this evening as part of First Edition Arts’ Secret Master series at Ravindra Natya Mandir from 5 p.m. onwards. More details at bookmyshow.com