The remastered series only justifies BioShock ’s place as one of the best games in history

When the first-person shooter (FPS) genre exploded on the scene in 1992 with Wolfenstein 3D , it mostly included hyper-violent extravaganzas with wafer-thin storylines. After the novelty of killing scores of Nazis or demons wore out, gamers wanted more. And then System Shock came out in 1995, creating a genre of games that immersed the gamer in interactive worlds to tell a chilling story of an AI gone mad. Over the years, several new games inspired by System Shock came out, including a sequel.

However, it was only in 2007 when a true successor, albeit a spiritual one, came out in the form of BioShock . The noughties game is heralded as one of the best games ever made.

Now, BioShock and its sequels have been re-released in a remastered compilation. Let’s see how it holds up in today’s high-fidelity world.

What’s the game about?

BioShock: The Collection comprises BioShock , BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite, as well as their add-on content packs.

The biggest highlight of the game is its world, which takes a possibility, populates it and further expands on it. BioShock is set in the 1960s, in a city built underwater. Rapture, built by visionary Andrew Ryan, was a beautiful underwater utopia, before it all went to hell. You play the victim of a plane crash, who happens upon the entrance to Rapture. Instead of seeking refuge, you’re plunged head first into a world gone mad: from gene-spliced enemies to encountering gaming’s weirdest and best characters. They are the Big Daddies, hulking genetically modified humans in massive diver suits that protect Little Sisters from harm. The girls, in turn, are the ones who climb into the depths of Rapture to harvest resources. You are forced to genetically modify yourself, wielding powers to stand up to the powerful humans you encounter. Suffice to say, the story of BioShock is all wonder and awe, with an element of horror and creepiness thrown in for good measure.

The sequel takes place in Rapture before the events of the first game. Here, you get to step into the shoes of Subject Delta, a Big Daddy. who is looking for his Little Sister. The second instalment explored the bond between the two freaks of nature in a beautiful and twisted story.

Then Infinite was a whole new game, this time set in a city floating in the sky, Colombia. You’ve left the murky depths for fluffy clouds into a city beset by civil war. Like the first game, you’re a normal surface dweller, taken to the entrance of Colombia with the job of bringing back a girl to wipe away your debt. Except, this girl — Elizabeth — is stuck in a tower guarded by a massive mechanical bird called Songbird. All hell breaks loose as you and Elizabeth try to escape Colombia. It’s a fantastic story with twists you will never see coming, because you will be too busy gawking at the scenery.

The best part of the BioShock collection is the rollercoaster ride of a concentrated story. When played together, you can see the genius that bonds the games.

For instance, the entrances to both Rapture and Colombia are from a lighthouse. And then there’s the magnificent art style that borrows heavily from Art Deco influences with steampunk overtones.

How does it play?

While the BioShock games are heavily driven by narrative, they also include excellent run-and-gun gameplay mechanics balanced by a magic system of sorts, where you can freeze or hurl fireballs at enemies.

The remastered BioShock 1 and 2 look gorgeous, with increased fidelity in the graphics and a lot more added to each frame. This makes Rapture a lot more detailed. Infinite , a game that came out in 2013, unfortunately did not get the same treatment. It’s still fantastic, but there could have been more fidelity added to it.

Should you get it?

If you have never heard of BioShock , or have not got the chance to play it, then you should go out right now and pick up a copy to experience the game in its remastered glory. If you own the original BioShock games on places like Steam, you will automatically be upgraded to the remastered versions for free. However, if you are a fan of the series, or want to play the game on PS4 and Xbox One, then it’s worth springing for the collection.

