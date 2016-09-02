The Mumbai-based electronic duo talks about their new EP, Yarns, and setting up an 8.1 surround sound system for the album launch gig tonight

The Paraphoniks have, in a sense, a meat-and-potatoes approach to their music. Even before the musical ideas or direction materialise, there is a commitment to the physical sounds driving the music. It’s obsessive in a way. Of course, it helps that the Mumbai-based electronic duo — 23-year-old Shatrunjai Dewan and 24-year-old Siddhant Shirodkar — is proficient with modular synthesisers (virtual and physical ones that allow for analogue manipulation of sound using different modules present in them). “It could start from scratch, with a simple sine wave,” says Dewan explaining their work. “You then shape that sound into, say, a percussion or a drumline or a bassline.”

They have an intimidating analogue live-set up, consisting of said modular synths, which will be displayed in all its glory on Friday night at the launch gig for their new five-track EP, Yarns (which released on August 31). It’s the second Paraphoniks release, following last year’s full-length, Handwired, although it’s the first collective release by this particular incarnation of the band.

There’s already considerable novelty in their use of hardware to perform live over the far more common set-up that producers tend to have. This is usually a digital audio workstation that runs through a laptop along with maybe a MIDI controller to trigger sounds and bring in a live component as well. But on top of that, this gig will feature 8.1 surround sound, an experience not often associated with live gigs. For most of us, surround sound is something we know of vaguely, thanks to those Dolby ads in movie theatres and the existence of “home theatre systems”.

Setting it up involves eight different speakers, each of which can be wired to circulate different sound in the mix. Normally, the sound system at a venue (the public address system, or the ‘PA’) will have a stereo output, which means you can control what you hear on the left and the right channels. Here, instead of the usual two, there could be eight different sounds hitting the listener from different locations: patches and melodies slithering, forming circles, jumping out from different parts of the room, disappearing and reappearing. “You can literally take a sound and move it around in a space,” says Dewan. “Take, like, a vocal melody in your track and you can just spread it around the audience. We’ve spent a lot of time figuring this whole thing out.” It may even become a regular feature at their gigs if the experiment works out.

But while it’s easy to get lost in the novelty of these formal experiments — the nerd quotient of sound, as we discuss — the duo wants to use these elements in service of the music. “I certainly get the nerdy component to modular synths,” says Shirodkar. “But I wouldn’t fetishise it. The more you get into it, the more sonic accidents you find. You could be using these things for decades and still be naïve, like a child. It can also be frustrating and intimidating, especially in a live setting where things can go wrong, but it’s a person-to-person thing.”

Dewan adds, “It directs you creatively. You get that unique character and sound out of them, which keeps the inspiration going. It’s like working on a blank canvas, with no predetermined direction. It’s an exciting process.” They build atop that original sound, crafting new sounds around it, complementing whatever’s been laid out.

The writing and recording process of Yarns had an urgency to it, where the two would move on from ideas if they felt they weren’t working. Calling himself and Shirodkar “musicians before producers”, Dewan plays the keys while his band mate plays the guitar and the piano. Dewan talks of how they’d lay down an arrangement and improvise on top of it to direct the song. “We kind of just follow our instincts more than anything. Very little thought is given to what we want the end result to be; it happens more in the moment.” The live set-up also features the two of them playing the guitar and keys, as well as taking turns singing. That said, this release has very few vocals, developing an instrumental sonic palette instead.

The EP has a quavering, almost unsteady quality to it. The songs, filled with distant, lulling synth melodies and blip-bloopy sounds set over rickety percussion, tread many different territories. The song-writing opens up multiple avenues, only for about-face departures, withdrawing before the threshold appears. A sense of dance-y urgency appears from time to time, but it stays for only as long as its creators find desirable, before a shift in tone. As on ‘Polymath’, where the vocals (with a sprinkling of the vocoder on them), take the song elsewhere. Echoing that wandering sensibility, Shirodkar isn’t too keen to label the music too strictly, calling it “cross-genre”. Further, they’ve written some more music to complement the five songs on Yarns for their live shows, which they will debut this evening.

Dewan had originally started Paraphoniks with Aman Nath, a result of the two of them just messing around with synths and writing a whole library of music in a matter of two months. So they thought, “Might as well start a band.” Shirodkar’s entry into the fray was, again, almost incidental. He was in attendance at a gig that the original duo was playing at Boveda Bistro in Andheri West. Impressed with their live handling of the gear and the music, he got talking with Dewan and the two decided to jam. “We had great chemistry; we were coming up with some cool stuff,” says Shirodkar. Nath had to leave the band because of other commitments, and Shirodkar then took his place.

They’re both full-time musicians. In addition to the Paraphoniks, Dewan does live sound engineering often, and has a solo project (Monophonik), while Shirodkar writes music for ads from time to time. They will be promoting the EP with a four-city tour that kicks off in Mumbai. They want to continue playing live for a while, maybe hit the festival circuit, after which they intend to start work on a new EP.

The author is a freelance writer

Yarns is available on paraphoniks.bandcamp.com. Paraphoniks will perform this evening at Antisocial in Khar at 9.30 p.m. onwards.