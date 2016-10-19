On the eve of the Mumbai Film Festival, a filmmakers’ boot camp strives to offer participants plenty of networking opportunities

Film festivals are labyrinths filled with opportunities for many budding filmmakers, writers and producers, who are in constant pursuit to lend visibility to their work. But organisers of the Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival with Star have noticed that owing to inexperience and mismanagement of schedules, people often miss out on crucial opportunities to network. To circumvent the problem, MAMI has organised a filmmakers’ boot camp for the first time since its inception.

“It’s like 50 First Dates for them. They have to keep reiterating their presence,” says Smriti Kiran, creative director of the festival, who hopes that the boot camp — an invite only event on the eve of the festival — will fulfil two purposes. First is to increase interactivity between people who traverse the various departments of filmmaking, production and distribution. And the second is to facilitate access to industry experts.

“We didn’t want to disturb filmmakers and industry experts during the festival,” says Svetlana Naudiyal, producer, special events. Around 80 Indian filmmakers, writers and producers are expected to participate.

Making a debut

Over the course of seven hours, the boot camp is split into three two-hour panels. Flagging off the day is a session exploring avenues available to filmmakers who have written their first scripts. The panel features actor Konkona Sen Sharma, who has written the script of her directorial debut A Death in the Gunj ¸ the festival’s opening film this year. Others include Vikramaditya Motwane, director of Udaan (2010) and Lootera (2013); scriptwriter and director Kanu Behl, who made Titli (2014); CEO of Disney India and UTV Motion Pictures, Siddharth Roy Kapur; and writer Amit Masurkar, who made his directorial debut with indie hit Sulemani Keeda (2013). Moderating the session is Bianca Taal, who curates the Voices section of the International Film Festival Rotterdam.

The choice has obviously been deliberate. “Kanu Behl, Amit Masurkar and Konkona, all three filmmakers, had their films go to film labs and then those scripts were green-lit,” says Kiran. Kapur will offer the perspective of a producer, while Motwane, who has both directed and produced films, will share tips on bridging the gap between producers and writers.

Traversing markets

For independent filmmakers with limited resources, finding a producer and distributor for their films is a daunting task. So the second panel aims to deconstruct the clutter, and help filmmakers find their way through markets. “Attending film markets is an expensive affair,” says Naudiyal, who says several filmmakers buy market screenings at film festivals like Cannes without entirely understanding the ecosystem.

In addition to the usual movie markets, now co-production is on the rise at various festivals. “India has co-production treaties with 12 or 13 countries,” says Kiran, adding that these opportunities offer less-explored benefits like facilitating overseas shoots, sourcing talent or raising funds from a foreign country. Facilitating this panel is former director (films) of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Nirupama Kotru (who’s currently with the Finance Ministry); director of Masaan (2015) Neeraj Ghaywan; president of Hot Docs (touted to be North America’s largest documentary film festival) Chris McDonald; and CEO of Trinity Pictures, the in-house motion pictures division of Eros International, Ajit Thakur.

Digital solutions

A theatrical release is perhaps every filmmaker’s dream. It is, however, not always fulfilled. MAMI encourages directors, writers and producers to discover the online space as not just an alternative, but a primary medium. “It takes as much as Rs. 80 lakh to release your film [on as few] as 20 to 25 screens,” says Kiran.

The third and culminating panel of the boot camp seeks to discuss the logistics of a digital release, the costs involved and the impact of showcasing films online.

The session will be moderated by filmmaker Vasan Bala, who made Peddlers (2012), while the speakers include filmmaker Kiran Rao, the chairperson of MAMI; Pratiksha Rao, who heads media partnerships of Twitter in South Asia; and Paolo Agostinelli, chief content and business development officer at Tata Sky Limited, who have acquired several indie movies for their online space.

Should the boot camp not receive the expected feedback, Kiran and Naudiyal are open to terminating the event next year. “We will send out feedback forms and gauge the reaction of filmmakers,” says Kiran, who has ensured the three sessions are succinct.

The Mumbai film festival has tried to cover all grounds, from packages for children to a workshop for writers. However, notably, the festial had no designated forum for independent filmmakers, who seek to benefit the most out of festivals. But with this boot camp, the organisers at MAMI hope to fill this gap between independent filmmakers, writers, producers and distributors.