October 10, 2016
Updated: October 10, 2016 05:35 IST

The guessing game

This poster is of an off-kilter film, a biting satire on society’s obsession with couplehood as against singledom, which was one of the high points of Jio MAMI last year. Guess the film and send us a 300-word critique at mamiatthehindu@ gmail. com. The best write-up will be published in our pages.

As the MAMI Film Festival runs from October 20 to 27, we invite our readers and MAMI viewers to get creative and send us (on the same email address) articles, pictures, posters, critiques, recommendations, interactions, highlights of their experience at the fest.

It could be about films screened, the various sections and events attended, the people and celebrities encountered or simply your thoughts. We look forward to hearing from you and the best contributions will be featured in an exclusive Readers’ Corner shortly.

