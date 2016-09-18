Ever since I was little, I’ve had a peculiar trait. I like helping people. I like to hear them out. Every day, different friends would approach me with different magnitudes of problems. Every day, I would preach about life, love and everything in between. ‘Agony uncle’ had a nice ring to it. But there’s nothing strange about loving to care. Entire vocations revolve around this habit.

It took me an American indie called Little Miss Sunshine (2006) to identify the strange part. Richard Hoover (Greg Kinnear), is a ‘life coach’ struggling to make a living. He is not quite the motivational voice people need, because he makes excel sheets out of emotions. When he lectures empty halls with methodical PowerPoint presentations, there’s an uneasy desperation in his eyes. He doesn’t want to help; he needs to help. He is selling help instead of feeling it. His job is a reaction. One suspects it has more to do with his dysfunctional family. His wife (Toni Collette), is a flapping workaholic; his teen stepson (Paul Dano), has taken an unreasonable oath of silence; his father (Alan Arkin, in his Oscar-winning role), is a foul-mouthed substance-abused ex-army veteran; his visiting brother-in-law (Steve Carell), is a suicidal homosexual scholar; and his chubby little girl (Abigail Breslin), is an aspiring beauty queen — the only one susceptible to his aggressive jargon. In his eagerness to build her, he pivots dining-table conversations around discussions about the ‘mental illness’ of suicidal minds. Her uncle Frank can only shrug. Despite crippling depression, he knows that Richard is a quasi-controlling patriarch, who longs to feel important by correcting everyone’s tiny imperfections. And in the process, rob the very meaning of personality. They are all broken, but Richard uses their pieces to feel mended.

Similarly, I wasn’t driven by the martyred urge to make this world a better place. It wasn’t their pain that made me want to help them; it was mostly my own. I embraced selflessness for selfish purposes. I took to ‘social service’ the moment my own life entered crisis zones. Subconsciously, I sought souls who were worse off.

Perhaps we all do that a little. Often, we need to be reminded about our own virtues. By caring professionally, or voluntarily, we take it upon ourselves to do so. The caregiver, much like a hero on a rescue mission, is momentarily perceived as the ‘stronger’ and better person.

Cinema, too, has long loved its givers. Invariably, the arc is similar: it’s the glum giver that ends up being expressed as the main taker. And the original taker, ever the differently-abled show pony, serves as a timely rite of passage. I’ve encountered many self-loathing Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade(s) [Al Pacino, in Scent Of A Woman ], but only because I was looking. Earnest prep-school student Charlie Simms (Chris O’ Donnell), babysits the blind, obnoxious veteran to earn a ticket home for the holidays. He wants to distract himself from a potential school-suspension incident, the formal enquiry of which he must face soon. Charlie, though, is a changed boy – almost a man – after the weekend. The brash Colonel rediscovers the will to live; he cements it by delivering a passionate auditorium speech as the boy’s guardian to the disciplinary committee. Charlie’s face relaxes a little; he grins, amazed by what lies within the cantankerous old flirt. At this moment, the giver and taker occupy the same floor, much like day and night becoming one when the sun is parallel to the horizon. And then, they switch roles; akin to the final scene of Black (2006), where blind-and-deaf Michelle McNally (Rani Mukerji), leads the way for her lifelong teacher and giver, an Alzheimer’s-afflicted Debraj Sahai (Amitabh Bachchan).

In Netflix’s The Fundamentals Of Caring (2016), Ben (an ever-affable Paul Rudd), a failed writer, becomes a professional caregiver to escape his past. His once-pleasant face has assumed a forced pensiveness, in perpetual self-punishment after his son’s death three years ago. He reluctantly glides into his new role: to care for a wheelchair-laden English boy, Trevor (Craig Roberts), a victim of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. At nine dollars an hour, Ben begins to rediscover time. Again, the sufferer is the smart-a-lecky and contentious figure – a contrasting abrasiveness designed to push the giver to attain closure. It takes a proverbial road trip, two other strangers, and an offbeat brotherhood with Trevor for Ben to smile again. By guiding them, he feels consequential again. Predictably, it takes this life experience to reinvigorate the writer in him. It isn’t primarily about Trevor’s transformation and first kiss, or even his metaphorical pursuit of machismo normalcy (standing and peeing). The film begins with the haunting laughter of Ben’s deceased son, much like the last shot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish . Ethan (Hrithik Roshan), the paraplegic ex-magician, who has lost the will to live, guffaws heartily, surrounded by those he loves, soon to be at peace. But it’s Sofia (Aishwarya Rai), his longtime nurse, whose life has changed. She escaped an abusive husband to care for Ethan, and now she knows what it is to love – and lose – again. She finds herself traversing the same path as Louisa Clark (Emilia Clarke), in Me Before You (2016) – another recent film dealing with the conflicts of euthanasia. Unlike Sofia, Lou is a lively girl, but seems to have settled for the small-town British life. A pretty frog in the pond, she is destined to be a drifter. Brutish Will Traynor (Sam Claflin), the paralysed ex-banker under her care, notices this. He uses his own struggle to set her free. She is younger and far less mature and aggrieved than Ben or Sofia. Which is perhaps why, like Guzaarish , the film ends up romanticising his tragedy to drive home her catharsis. It ends, again, with self-discovery; she sits at a Paris café, eventually broken-hearted, but finally pursuing her fashion dream.

Despite belonging to template-driven movies, these characters put forth one universal truth: life happens to you while you’re busy making other plans. We all resort to deflection. Some, like myself, fix others to avoid fixing ourselves. After absorbing countless groans of many souls, I had even contemplated joining an NGO to ‘legalise’ my condition. I didn’t know what else to do with my life. Until, one day, like Ben, I wrote about one of these friends. And then another. And many, many more – about faces and predicaments I hadn’t even known. And now, here I am. Still writing. Fixed, without knowing it. A giver, taking every ounce.

The writer is a freelance film critic, writer, and habitual solo traveller.