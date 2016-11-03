GLAM-UP:(Left and right) Models showcase outfits designed by Prabal Gurung (centre) at the New York Fashion Week.— PHOTOS: AP, The New York Times & AFP

The Prabal Gurung label is a staple in the wardrobes of celebrities ranging from Michelle Obama to Lady Gaga. The New York-based fashion designer, who was recently in India, spoke to T. Krithika Reddy about his association with Hillary Clinton, the DNA of his design, and what it takes to turn a dream into reality

Born in Singapore, raised in Nepal, studied in India and settled in the U.S. Prabal Gurung’s crossover story, just like his stylish peplum tops in sprightly tropical tones, reflects the coming together of varied cultures.

The designer, who has built a brand that thrills fashion editors and the swish set alike in less than a decade, has entered the Indian market with a line that is “a celebration of, and a conversation-starter about feminism and the feminist cause, presented through sharp tailoring, glamour, and luxury.” Moving beyond coveted red carpet brand sightings, Gurung is also emerging as a strong voice for ‘feminism with a bite,’ style’s nod to inclusivity and sustainable fashion.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

Whenever you speak about India, you sound nostalgic. How has the country changed from what it was during your student days?

India is special to me; it has shaped who I am as a designer. We live in a world impacted by globalisation and the digital age, so one of the biggest changes is we are all more connected. Culture, food, art, film and architecture are disseminated now more than ever.

How has your diverse background influenced your work?

Everything from the art and architecture to the people and their culture has served as an inspiration in some way or the other. Coming from a diverse background has enabled me to understand what a strong work ethic, ripe with equal parts vision, hope and perseverance, actually means. I am lucky to have such a wonderful family that has been supportive of my dreams. I was raised by a single mother in Nepal. She always allowed me to be courageous in my vision and convictions, and taught me to work hard to achieve my goals.

You have been very articulate about your support for Hillary Clinton in interviews and through your work. What is it about her that fascinates you?

Hillary is an intelligent, dedicated, passionate, qualified and strong leader for our country. I came to the United States from Nepal years [ago], and officially became an American citizen a year-and-a-half ago. This is the first presidential election I have had the privilege and responsibility of voting in, and I hold that very near and dear. Hillary is the most qualified person to better this country, and I am proud to be associated with her. I cannot endorse her enough.

You are not a pantsuit person yet you featured it at a recent show…

I love pantsuits, and sharp tailoring has always been an important part of our collections. We decided to close the show with pantsuits rather than gowns as a symbol of the feminist inspiration.

You created T-shirts for Hillary’s Made in History collection and they sold out ahead of other labels?

I am so excited that my T-shirts were the first to sell out. I am thrilled to have so many Hillary supporters wearing it! To be able to have impacted a piece of her campaign means we are making history. It’s a real honour and an absolute privilege.

Your dossier includes an impressive list of celebrities. What excites you about dressing power women?

I am always inspired by strong, intelligent, and poised women, who balance beauty and substance, and have their own bite, or edge.

The words ‘feminist’ and ‘feminism with a bite’ are recurrent in your oeuvre.

My mother raised me to be a feminist. She always said that she wants to change the idea that the higher you go, the fewer women there are. It is unacceptable to me that it is 2016, and in the United States, women still only make 78 cents to men on the dollar. In many countries, women aren’t even afforded access to education or employment opportunity. As a designer, and with the power of social media, I have a voice and a platform, and I want to open a dialogue to celebrate the women who have made strides, while still provoking more change.

You have collaborated with many design labels. How have creative partnerships strengthened your brand?

Partnerships with companies such as Target, Lane Bryant, TOMS, and Bandier for our Prabal Gurung Sport collection are important and exciting to us, as they enable us to create an inclusive brand that reaches all types of women, and offers them pieces to take them throughout their life, not exclusive to size, income, or background. I’m hopeful of an ever-growing inclusive future.

Do you think brand loyalty will exist in the future in a design space that’s getting overcrowded?

Our clients respect the brand we have built: a luxury brand with a soul. Whether it is through personal styling sessions, retail events, trunk shows, or social media, we develop relationships with all our customers, and I like to believe that it is this sort of intimate connection that fosters loyalty.

In a digital era, do you think the consumer is also her own personal stylist?

Digital media has given everyone the opportunity to have a voice and has certainly democratised fashion by breaking down barriers and shifting who the authority is. This evolution of voice and shifting status quo is inevitable, and I personally love having a brand and voice during this time.

How successful are designers in driving clients to make sustainable fashion choices?

Creating a luxury brand with soul is my ultimate aim. Sustainability — economic, environmental and in terms of social responsibility — is inherent to our brand ethos.

Customers care about quality and the story behind their purchases now more than ever. It is important to us that our clients feel proud to wear our label, and through press and social media, we give them the tools and knowledge to feel assured through our efforts. And you said sustainability has to be sexy.

At the end of the day, we are a luxury brand, and the product is hero. What we aim to do is show that sustainability does not mean sacrificing quality. We are working with innovative fabrics and processes to create high-quality garments, made responsibly, with soul.

What does glamour mean to you?

Glamour comes from a confident and assured woman who has an ease of dressing, whether in a T-shirt, or an evening gown. When a woman feels comfortable and strong, she evokes a modern sense of glamour.

How was it to break into the design circuit in New York? What were your early years like?

Nothing in life comes easy. I have been lucky enough to have a supportive family and circle of friends, who never let me lose my determination to see my dream through, and to remind me to lead with compassion, not arrogance. In the early years, I started as an intern, and worked my way up to become a design director, and finally founded my own brand. The work ethic has always been there, and my mentors have been such a big part of the growth process and learning curve.

How would you recap your journey so far?

I always had a strong passion, and felt a conviction to give myself the opportunity to try to achieve my dream. You don’t know until you try. I believe everyone owes themselves a chance at creating their path and realising their goals. This doesn’t come without rolling up your sleeves. If you care deeply enough and work hard at it, you can see your hopes become a reality.

Prabal Gurung’s collection was launched at Le Mill, Colaba, last week.