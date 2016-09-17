Globe-trotting Irishman Jason Byrne takes humour across cultures and plays the audience like an ukulele

Decorators working in the ballroom of a five-star hotel in suburban Mumbai, are clearly looking bewildered at having to transport a giant plastic duck across the room. On a makeshift stage, the same crew see large colourful balls and a shark mask. All of which only adds to their confusion. These are just some of the props Irish comedian Jason Byrne uses during his stand-up act, they’re told. But the most crucial prop Byrne is known to use generously, is yet to arrive — his audience.

When a sleepy Byrne arrived in the hotel from the airport at the crack of dawn, he received a traditional Indian welcome. The hotel staff performed an aarti with a plate of flowers and rice grains, which he thought was food and tossed some in his mouth. Byrne finds himself in the midst of such cultural gaffes often, something he weaves into his jokes as he travels the world.

Desi premiere

The 44-year-old stand-up artist makes his foray into India with performances in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru over the weekend. “When I told my friends I am going to perform in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangladesh, they laughed and said, ‘I don’t think you’re performing in Bangladesh. That’s another country’. That’s how new I am to India,” says Byrne, who squeezed in his Indian visit before he begins his Britain tour from October 1.

The comedian alters his material depending on the culture he’s parachuted into. Byrne shows us his red diary in which he has scribbled three names: Amitabh Bach- chan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. “You will have to help me pronounce these names. My Sri Lankan friend told me no act can be complete without Bollywood in this city,” says Byrne.

Thinking visually

Byrne, who also hosts a wildlife-themed game show called Wild Things on U.K. television, says he has an animated imagination. “I think in images, not words. Hence I started using props,” reveals Byrne, who titled his memoir Adventures of a Wonky-Eyed Boy .

The comedian’s constant interaction with the audience is the perfect crucible for creation of comedy. When Byrne’s not interrogating someone in the front row about his missing wife, he is making another wear a shark mask and quack like a duck. “Comedians are strange people. If the whole room is laughing and one person isn’t, that’s the one I’m looking at,” says Byrne, who thinks he is at his smartest when on stage. His humour covers all bases, from observational to physical humour and improv.

Transcending borders

Byrne’s versatility and flexibility helps him universalise cultural interpretations of humour. For instance, he believes audiences in Britain are good listeners so he has to keep his humour sharp. While in Australia, where he performs the most outside Europe, the audience is always grinning because of the perpetually good weather. “The Finnish have been the kindest. In Finland, other comedians stand in a line and clap for you and then shake your hand thanking you for the show as you leave,” grins Byrne. But for the Dublin-born comedian, the French audience has been the toughest nut to crack. “They welcome you with a frown and you have to work that into a grin.”

Despite the diversity, the comedian has observed over the past 20 years, that women are the same all over: better than men. Byrne relies on women in his life and the audience to provide him the meatiest of fodder for jokes.

No politics

The comedian promises to steer clear of making political references in his comedy, but does just that on stage. He recalls performing in Dubai, where he made several jokes about Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates. “They said you can’t talk about him, so I did. I did 20 minutes on him. After the show, someone came up to me and said, ‘I enjoyed the show very much but you could soon be gone’. I replied, ‘gone where?’. He said, ‘that’s what we don’t know’,” he recalls.

He says the only time he offended someone in the audience was during a performance in Ireland. “I said, ‘there were two guys in the sauna sitting in the nip’ [Irish slang for being naked]. Later I realised ‘nip’ is a horrible slang for Chinese people, and there were two of them in the first row,” he grimaces.

As Byrne hits the stage the same evening, he storms into the ballroom wearing a black T-shirt and white blazer. Five minutes in, the jacket is off his back and the audience is at his fingertips. From taking digs at latecomers to the Shiv Sena for changing Bombay to Mumbai, he improvises from the word go. Byrne had revealed to us that he has performed for as long as two hours without any material. But irrespective of whether he had any material on him, there was not a moment when the room wasn’t pulsating with laughter.

‘Jason Byrne is Propped Up’ will take place at Tata Theatre, NCPA, at 7 p.m. today. See bookmyshow.com for details.