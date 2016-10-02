The Thane police will soon be issuing a red corner notice (RCN) against Suresh Pujari. Officials confirmed that the process was initiated on Saturday, and is expected to be completed in a month.

Pujari had fled the country in 2007, and has since been running his extortion racket from abroad.

Pujari is wanted in close to 40 cases, including extortion, criminal intimidation, murder, and attempt to murder in Mumbai and Thane, and officials said he has become active over the last two years, particularly in Thane.

The Thane police have registered over 15 cases against him for extorting local businessmen, and a cable operator was murdered earlier this year after he refused to pay Rs. 5 crore to Pujari.

“We are putting together a dossier on Pujari which we will send, along with the request for the RCN, to the Central Bureau of Investigation,” an officer with the Thane police said.

Over the last two days, the Mumbai Police have arrested five alleged associates of Pujari in connection with a firing in the office of an Ulhasnagar-based builder earlier this year.

The Thane police, too, had arrested five accused earlier this month, who were allegedly gathering information about potential targets to be extorted and passing it on to Pujari.