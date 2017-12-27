Thane police issue orders on towing vehicles

more-in

The Thane traffic police have issued renewed instructions to their personnel and towing van operators regarding illegally parked vehicles, to cut down on the time and effort required in taking action.

Earlier this year, the Mumbai police had issued similar instructions following an incident in which an illegally parked vehicle was caught on camera being towed away in spite of a woman and a toddler sitting inside.

The Thane traffic police said the decision was not based on any particular incident. “There is no need to tow the vehicle all the way to the chowky if the motorist is present at the spot, nor does the owner have to unnecessarily pay towing charges,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amit Kale, Thane police.

According to the new rules, if the driver of a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone reaches the spot before it is towed away, he will only have to pay the fine. But if the vehicle is towed away and the driver intercepts it on the way, he can reclaim his vehicle only after paying the fine and the towing charges.

“We have also issued directions to ensure that all towing operators have their paperwork in order and have cameras mounted on the vehicles to ensure transparency,” Mr. Kale said.