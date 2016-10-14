Six years after he allegedly killed his wife by setting her on fire and went absconding, police on Wednesday arrested Jitendra Ghazi, 39, in Thane. According to the Thane Police, they had received a tip-off about Ghazi’s return to the area and laid a trap for him.

Police said Ghazi, who hailed from Jharkhand, had committed the murder on May 2, 2010 after an argument with his wife, Pooja, over her occupation. They said Pooja, who was 23 at the time of her death, worked as wait staff at a bar and her job was a reason for frequent quarrels between them. Ghazi and Pooja lived in Kapurbawdi.

On May 2, 2010, Pooja returned from work around 11.30 pm, and another quarrel ensued. “Ghazi had forbidden Pooja from working in the bar any more, but she went to work that night despite his objections, which angered him. In the heat of the argument, Ghazi poured kerosene over Pooja, struck a match and set her on fire, after which he fled the scene," an officer with Kapurbawdi police station said.

Pooja’s screams alerted her neighbours, who rushed to help. She was rushed to the Thane Civil Hospital, where she was admitted with 99 per cent burns. Miraculously, Pooja was able to give a statement to the police, and named Ghazi as her assailant. She succumbed to her burns in the early hours of May 3. The police treated her statement as a dying declaration and registered a case of murder under the Indian Penal Code against Jitendra, who had fled the city by then.

Earlier this week, the police received a tip-off about a man wanted in an old murder case coming to Thane. Working on the lead, they laid a trap at Kapurbawdi junction on Wednesday morning, and took him into custody as soon as he showed up. He was identified by the police informant, and after questioning, the police confirmed that it was Ghazi and placed him under arrest.

