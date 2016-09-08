Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil sought a white paper on law and order.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said even though the CM is efficient, he must shed the weight of the Home Ministry off his shoulders.

“I am of the opinion that the Home Ministry must be given to an independent minister,” said Mr. Thackeray, after his meeting with Mr. Fadnavis at the latter’s official residence Varsha, to discuss the attacks on police officers. Families of police personnel were present at the meeting.

“Attacks on the police have increased. When the police are not secure, then we must introspect as to where we are heading,” said Mr. Thackeray. The CM assured the families of police personnel that a committee will be set up by the government to resolve this issue. Family members of police personnel, government representatives, elected representatives, and senior police officers will be part of the committee.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil sought a white paper on law and order. “The CM seems to be hell-bent on promoting crime in Maharashtra, instead of ‘Make in Maharashtra’.”

The Congress leader said in the first five months of this year, the police have faced 135 incidents of attacks. “The meeting between the Sena and the BJP is nothing but an act of event management.”