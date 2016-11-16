The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said it was high time the State police was taught modern means and ways of investigation to deal with serious offences.

A Division Bench of Justice V.M. Kanade and Justice Nutan Sardessai was hearing a criminal public interest litigation filed by Ashwini Rane whose husband Nikhil died after being fired at by unknown people in Pune in November 2009.

Need for change

The PIL has suggested providing Rs. 250 as dietary allowance to police personnel, revising the weapon policy, giving adequate training to Anti-Terrorism Squad, and handing out modern bullet proof jackets. The court said the State police needed well-educated and technically-equipped officers to lead investigations.