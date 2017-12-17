Mumbai

Tawde meets student who was asked to do 500 sit-ups

The healing touch: Education Minister Vinod Tawde meeting Vijaya Nivrutti Chougule at KEM hospital on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Smaran Shinde

Class VIII student, seven others, from Kolhapur was punished by school principal

Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde on Saturday met the 13-year-old girl from Kolhapur district who had to be hospitalised after the principal of her school asked her to do 500 sit-ups by way of punishment.

The girl, a Class VIII student, has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

Mr. Tawde assured the student Vijaya Chougule, and her family of government’s support, an official statement said.

She will be provided free treatment, and shifted to a nearby school if she doesn’t want to continue at her present school, the statement said.

Her father, who works in the same school as a peon, too will be transferred to a nearby school if he wishes so, it added.

Chandgad police in Kolhapur district had arrested Ashwini Devan, the 45-year-old principal, in this matter after a complaint was lodged. She has been released on bail.

On November 24, Ms. Devan allegedly asked eight students of Class VIII at the privately-run Shri Bhavashwari Sandesh Vidyalay in Kanoor Budrook village of Chandgad tehsil to do 500 sit-ups for not doing their project work.

One of them, Vijaya, took ill while doing sit-ups and was later shifted to a hospital. On December 10, a police complaint was lodged against the principal.

