Inspired by mythology:Using the Mughal style of art, Suvigya Sharma creates scenesof Radha and Krishna on ivory panels, marble and hand paper.— Photos: Special Arrangement

Suvigya Sharma’s art uses gold and mirror work to showcase mythical stories

The Greco-Roman art style was largely inspired by mythology as a subject for painting. And where art and culture is concerned, India is no different.

During the Maratha invasion of south India in the 16th century, a new art form was born in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. Christened Tanjore, the paintings depicted Lord Krishna in various stages of his life, along with other Hindu gods and goddesses. Brightly coloured, using thikri (mirror) work, and often engraved with precious stones trimmed with gold foil, the artwork is still popular.

Artist Suvigya Sharma has put on display 74 life-size Tanjore paintings made with 24-carat gold at an exhibition, The Art of The Royals. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Smile Foundation that works with underprivileged children.

Early beginnings

Belonging to a family of Kishangarh painters (his father is artist R.K. Sharma), the painter has incorporated a miniature painting style with synthetic sheets, wooden panels and mirrors. Sharma says, “My earliest memory of being involved in art was that of creating colours in my veranda out of natural pigments. I was then heavily involved with portraiture.” Sharma first sketched a portrait of his mother at the age of seven.

Even though he studied Foreign Trade and Export Management from Symbiosis International University, Pune, Sharma says it didn’t satiate him creatively. So it was back to the canvas.

The works displayed at the exhibition took Sharma three years to complete at his studio in Jaipur, where he usually spends 8-10 hours a day. “Even if I’m travelling, I usually carry smaller artworks that I spend 3-5 hours on.” He believes there’s a significant shift in the way people connect with religion, and it’s now largely in the form of artworks rather than deities in the household.

Art of restoration

“Through my art, I usually look to transform the face of mythology to make it elemental and contemporary.” Sharma describes his paintings as refined Tanjores with a twist. Speaking of transformation, the artist has also engaged with the restoration of heritage sites across the country and abroad. The sites include the City Palace in Jaipur, Humayun’s Tomb, the Singapore Art Museum and numerous havelis belonging to Marwadi families. “It all began when I found a dying fresco in my family home in Kishangarh, which I took the responsibility of restoring.”

Sharma dabbles with various art forms, but his main area of interest is miniature paintings. Using the Mughal style of art, which pays attention to scenic detail, Sharma creates various scenes of Radha and Krishna along with Ganesha, and Tirupati Balaji on ivory panels, marble and hand paper.

In a country overflowing with mythology and ancient traditions, it doesn’t seem like there will be a dearth of inspiration for the artist.

‘The Art of the Royals,Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, Nariman Point, till October 15, 11 a.m to 7 p.m.

