Investigations against former constable Shrirang Gaikwad, who was booked by the Maharshashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a disproportionate assets case on Monday, have revealed that he had set up a construction company in his wife’s name and spent over Rs. 1 crore in its operations.

Gaikwad, who was with the protection and security branch of the Mumbai Police, was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in a cheating case last month. Even before his arrest, the ACB had in 2015 received information about his assets being disproportionate to his income, and had initiated an inquiry against him. After an evaluation of his assets, which established that his assets were worth 882 per cent more than his income, the ACB booked Gaikwad and his wife Manisha under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to ACB officials, the bulk of Gaikwad’s assets, which come up to a whopping Rs. 2.77 crore, was concentrated in a construction company that he set up a couple of years ago.

“We examined Gaikwad’s bank statements, and found that he had incurred an expenditure of around Rs. 1.30 crore in running the company, including labour and material costs. We asked him to explain where he got so much money, and he was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation, after which we included the expenditure in his disproportionate assets,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajendra Ranmale, ACB, Mumbai.

Investigating officials said Gaikwad’s case was significant as they had excluded one-third of his total income from 2008, when he joined the service, till 2015, for daily expenses. They had also excluded another chunk for medical expenses which were reflected in his bank statements, and yet another chunk because he had taken loans from friends.

“Despite three major deductions, the net worth of Gaikwad’s assets still come up to Rs. 2.77 crore, while his salary at the time of his arrest was around Rs. 30,000 a month,” an ACB officer said.

In a search of Gaikwad’s house, the ACB found documents confirming that the couple owns three flats — two in Bandra and one in Mahim — all of which were purchased under the MHADA lottery scheme, while the rest of his assets were in jewellery and bank balances.