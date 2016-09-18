tribute:Students of Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics stage a candlelight rally in support of late traffic constable Vilas Shinde on Saturday. —Photo: Special Arrangement

Students of Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics on Saturday held a rally to protest the murder of traffic head constable Vilas Shinde.

On August 23, Mr. Shinde was on duty in Khar when he stopped two youths on a motorbike to penalise them for riding with a helmet. The duo — a 20-year-old man and his 17-year-old brother — hit Mr. Shinde on the head with a bamboo stick and fled. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where he succumbed nine days later. The tragedy in the Shinde family continued with his mother dying of a heart attack at his funeral.

The core committee of Brouhaha’16, Sydenham’s annual event, in collaboration with the college’s NSS unit, held a rally and candlelight march, which began at 6:30 p.m.

Annasaheb Khemnar, principal, Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, said, “The incident was unfortunate. It was an eyeopener for society as it showed the offensive and aggressive nature of today’s youth. Our march is a way of paying condolences to Mr. Shinde’s family.”

The rally started at the entrance to the college at Churchgate to the Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai. Over 200 students and staff members participated in the rally, accompanied by a team of close to 30 police constables.

The participants wore helmets. Actor Jackie Shroff and several television actors lent their bikes for the rally.

Students participating in the rally said they have often seen that petrol pump owners are lenient with riders without helmets, which encourages violation of rules.

“The use of helmets is necessary and Shinde sir was just doing his duty. We realise the importance of helmets and we want to support the man who stood up for this,” said Anushka Kadam, who is part of the Brouhaha core committee and its NSS unit.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sunil Paraskar said, “Although I haven’t been able to attend the rally, our department has offered full assistance to conduct the rally peacefully — from permissions to making sure the rally ends without hassle or commotion. We are really grateful to the students. Their sympathy and understanding means a lot to us and highlights Mr. Shinde’s sacrifice. They way in which students are extending their support to such a cause is remarkable and we need more people to start thinking in this manner.”

The writer is an intern with The Hindu