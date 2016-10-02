Eco warriors:Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta (second from right), and Arun Nanda, Chairman, CII Western Region task force on Swachh Bharat, launch the Phenk Mat Mumbai campaign on Saturday.— Photo: Special Arrangement

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday announced a special campaign that will make schoolchildren the brand ambassadors to promote a litter-free and clean Mumbai. The campaign, Phenk Mat Mumbai, will compliment the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Ajoy Mehta, BMC commissioner, and Arun Nanda, Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Western Region task force for Swacch Bharat and Mahendra Holidays, launched the campaign, which aims to use students to spread awareness of cleanliness, sanitation and need for behavioural changes in schools and homes.

Phenk Mat Mumbai will see the active participation of students from schools and colleges in wards A and FN. Three to four students from each institution will undergo capacity-building training, which will help them spread the message of cleanliness. The students will interact with citizens and encourage them to keep their neighbourhoods and streets litter-free.

In the second phase of the campaign, an interactive portal will be launched, where students can upload images of dirty neighbourhoods. Social media will be used extensively to spread the message using photographs, posters, videos. The campaign will also involve street plays, poster competitions, training programmes and workshops in schools and colleges. Mr. Nanda said, “When the campaign gains momentum, we will initiate the Seeti Bajao, Kachra Hatao campaign, where children will blow a whistle if they spot someone littering. Embarrassment in public will make offenders avoid repeating such mistakes.”

The writer is an intern withThe Hindu