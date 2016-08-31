Despite their political differences, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray appeared to be on common ground on Tuesday, when they demanded that the misuse of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989 be stopped in the State.

Mr. Pawar said, “I have not said that the atrocities Act should be repealed or amended. But my position has been that it should not be misused, and if anyone is misusing it, the government should take note of it.”

Earlier, speaking to his party workers, Mr. Thackeray said there was rampant misuse of the Act, and it should be repealed.