Two young ex-residents of Dharavi teach underprivileged kids to dance

In the movie ABCD: Any Body Can Dance , Prabhu Deva identifies and mentors talented dancers from a slum, and gives them an opportunity to explore their hidden talent. In real life, brothers Rahul (24) and Vinayak Chavan (18) run a dance academy called Sky Runners for underprivileged children in Dharavi. They began teaching b-boy, locking, popping, and freestyle Bollywood dance two years ago. Today, they have over 50 students and teach twice a week. They can’t afford to rent a proper space for their classes, so they conduct them in a public garden.

The brothers had spent their childhood in Dharavi before their parents moved to Nerul, in Navi Mumbai, nine years ago, to give their boys a better life.

They don’t do this for money. Rahul, works in the mechanical department of BEST, on maintenance of busses. “I mostly opt for night shift,” he says, “so that during the daytime, I am able to pursue my passion and teach dancing to the youths from slum areas free of cost.” Vinayak is in junior college —Siddharth College — and is preparing for his higher secondary exams this year.

“I was first introduced to dance by my mother,” Rahul says. “At the age of six, I danced to a peppy number from Bollywood in my locality. Since then, I have not looked back. I was introduced to the western style of dance by my friend Parag Gawande, who is a trained dancer.” Their next guiding hand came from Ekta Bakshi, a dancer herself, who introduced them to an academy called Dancing Passion. “They identified our talent and gave us opportunity to teach dance in their esteemed Institute,” Vinayak says. “This helps us earn a few extra rupees.”

They’re not very well off; why do they teach slum kids for free? “I belong to a middle class family where one has to struggle to make both ends meet,” Rahul says. “It would have been unimaginable to learn dancing from a trained individual or an academy. We are well aware how difficult it is to pursue one’s hobby without money.”

“The journey has just begun,” Vinayak says. “We hope to spread the art of dancing. Like any other art form, dancing is not confined to any section of the society and indeed there is talent everywhere. What we need is to tap that talent. All they lack is proper guidance and training.”

How do their students feel? “I love to dance!” says Suraj Jadhav (20) who has been learning Bollywood freestyle since 1 year, something he could not afford to do earlier. “I am indeed grateful that I got the opportunity to hone my talent with the help of Rahul. What I love about the class is that both the brothers are friendly and teach us with passion.” Akash Kamble, who is just nine years old, is as thrilled: “When I attend the class I forget everything. The two or three hours of training is the best time I have.”

The Chavan boys are very proud and happy with what they have done. But they know it’s always going to be uphill. “It is sad that most of our students do not even have proper footwear,” Rahul says. “We hope to raise funds and provide shoes and dancing mats for them.”

The writer is a freelance journalist

