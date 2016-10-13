clear agenda:Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco, speaking at the function to launch the company’s manufacturing plant in Pune, in Mumbai on Wednesday. —Shashi Ashiwal

Govt. to rope in Cisco and other companies to set up a special purpose vehicle for ICT backbone

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said Maharashtra is in the process of setting up the information technology infrastructure with fibre optic network, which can roll out multiple digital applications, and connect 29,000 gram panchayats by 2018 at an investment of approximately Rs. 5,000 crore under the MaharashtraNet programme.

After digitally inaugurating Cisco’s manufacturing plant in Pune, at Taj Hotel, Mr. Fadnavis said the government will rope in Cisco and some other companies to set up a special purpose vehicle for creating the information, communications technology backbone for digital connectivity. “Maharashtra is set to become the first State to have all its villages connected digitally.”

Cisco, which participated in the Make in India campaign, set up its second largest global manufacturing hub in Pune, which is expected to begin manufacturing routers and switches in early 2017.

The U.S. technology giant announced initiatives to help digital transformation of the State, which includes roll-out of broadband infrastructure, creating citizen-centric services through smart city framework for Nagpur, setting up digital learning and eCommerce hub in Dharavi, and establishing 25 Cisco networking academies to train 10,000 students.

Mr. Fadnavis said Cisco has been working with the government over the past one year to digitally link 776 gram panchayats across Nagpur district. “Digital connectivity through fibre optic network will help leverage technology to not just provide education, health services, and generate employment, but create virtual markets, enhance productivity, and eliminate middlemen from agro-marketing chain,” Mr. Fadnavis said at the function attended by Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, CEO of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant, and Electronics and IT secretary Aruna Sundarrajan.

The Chief Minister said the smart city framework for his home town in Nagpur could become the model for the smart cities plan across the country. “The information technology backbone being set up in Nagpur is unique, and it could become the prototype for the rest of the country.”

Cisco plans to integrate transport, solid waste management, lighting, parking, and environmental sensors on Cisco’s City Digital platform, the company said. Cisco showcased how it had provided digital connectivity to Sri Ganesh Vidya Mandir School in Dharavi by providing internet connectivity to enable virtual classrooms. The initiative aims to enhance the quality of education through digital learning, and after school hours, entrepreneurs and start-ups would be able to use the school as a platform for innovation and help make Dharavi an e-commerce hub.

A similar connectivity has been provided to the local school and primary healthcare centre at Fetri in Katol tehsil of Nagpur district. In a demonstration, schoolchildren from Dharavi and Fetri asked questions to Mr. Fadnavis and Mr. Robbins. In a telemedicine demonstration, doctors at Bombay Hospital examined a patient at Fetri PHC.

Mr. Kant said India is projected to have one billion biometrics and one billion smartphones.