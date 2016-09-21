To promote the restaurant and food services business in the State, the Maharashtra government is designing a single-window clearance mechanism for the hospitality industry, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal said at an event here on Monday.

Speaking at the release of the India Food Services Report 2016, compiled by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Mr. Rawal said the mechanism would be backed by an empowered committee. “Some of the expected outcomes for the industry from this mechanism are faster clearance and release, single source of information on licences, processes, documents and requirements, increased transparency through application tracking and status checks, enabling online services for submission of all applications,” he said.

“As the State government is committed to strengthening this sector in Maharashtra, our move to introduce shopping, entertainment and city hubs at 22 points along the upcoming Mumbai-Nagpur corridor is an initiative that members of NRAI can also look forward to. I believe this corridor will offer tremendous investment potential for restaurateurs and Quick Service Restaurant chains,” he added.

Earlier, discussing details of the report and the outlook for the food industry, Riyaaz Amlani, President, NRAI, said the organised food services market in Mumbai is estimated to contribute Rs. 3,500-4,000 crore as taxes. The aim of the restaurant fraternity he said, is to increase this number to about Rs. 20,000 crore. This could be done, he said, by bringing more establishments under the organised restaurant sector and would require a push in terms of making licensing easier and by rationalising taxes so that leakages could be minimised.

In a separate pull out detailing the food services market in Mumbai, the NRAI report said Mumbai has the highest eating out and ordering-in frequency in the country and averages around 8-9 occasions per household per month. It says further that Mumbai is the second largest food services market in the country, with an estimated size of Rs. 32,330 crore in 2016.

Mr. Amlani said restaurants in the city still face several challenges, many of them stemming from the fact that there is no department or ministry they can report to. However, he lauded State government’s efforts to ease the licensing process.