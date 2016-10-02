Class IX students can drop history, geography in lieu of vocational courses

As part of the Centre’s Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyaan, Maharashtra has started offering vocational courses in 164 State-run schools from this academic year, in addition to the 350 schools included in the initiative last year. Students of Class IX will have the option to drop two subjects from their curriculum in place of two vocational courses like tourism, beauty care and retail, and study them till Class X.

“Subjects have been chosen for schools based on whether they are in urban or rural areas. While urban schools have options like retail, tourism, beauty and wellness, and media and entertainment, rural schools have agriculture and healthcare,” a School Education Department official, who did not wish to be named, said.

Students of Class IX in non-English medium schools will be given the choice to drop subjects like social studies (history, civics and geography), with one of the second language subjects, while students of English medium schools will have the option to drop their second or third language subjects, along with social studies.

The scheme envisages improving job-orientation skills of students by offering them apprentices, outsourcing skills, and even an on-field experience with corporates. Certain number of seats in government and private-run polytechnic and industrial training institutes will be reserved for those with vocational training.

The schools will have to follow the curriculum set by Bhopal-based Pandit Sundarlal Sharma Central Institute for Vocational Education. Teachers will be trained by the National Skill Development Council, and the State will provide assistance to schools in setting up subject-labs.

Seventeen schools in Palghar and four in Thane have figured in the list, while schools in Nandurbar, Wada and Jawahar have been covered. The government plans to extend the initiative to private schools too.

The writer is a freelance journalist