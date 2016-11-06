As many as 30 candidates are in fray for six seats of the Legislative Council from the local constituencies where elections are scheduled on November 19, as the last date of withdrawal of nominations ended on Saturday.

With Opposition, Congress and NCP, failing to seal a pact for an alliance, their candidates are marked against each other in Sangli-Satara, Pune and Bhandara-Gondia.

“Mohan Kadam of Congress is in fray against Shekhar Gore of NCP in Sangli-Satara seat. BJP candidate Satish Bandekar and sitting NCP MLC Prabhakar Gharge, who filed as independent, withdrew from the race,” an official from the State Electoral Office said. Out of the total 40 filed nominations 10 withdrew. The term of the sitting MLCs end on December 5. — PTI