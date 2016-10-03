The State school education department received Rs. 121 crore last year from corporates, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) aid. The State government has already signed 27 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with big corporate houses.

One of the well-known tie-ups was with the British Council to enhance English language skills of almost 30 million lower primary students across the State by improving proficiency skills of 67, 200 primary school teachers.

“Corporates have their own mandate, and the government has its own framework. We try to find a way between the two, to smooth the process. Since the government does the work [of providing services and facilities to schools], it helps avoid duplication of work between the corporates and the government. We are trying that the CSR funds are well utilised in areas where help is needed,” said Marieola Fernandes of Lend A Hand Foundation, a consultant on CSR for the State education department, which liaises between the government and corporates.

“This is meant to bring about a uniform progress of students from all socio-economic backgrounds and put them on par with students from private schools. We ask corporates to look at working in areas like Nandurbar and Parbhani, which are generally off their maps; the idea is to focus on weak spots,” she said.

“Earlier, the government would run away from non-governmental organisations (NGOs), but now there is a shift in their policy; it wants to take corporate support to improve quality of education in the State,” said Nand Kumar, principal secretary (school education).

Though the State brought the CSR policy in 2014 to facilitate and streamline the two per cent profit margin of corporates, all corporates are required to plough back in the social sector as part of their social responsibility under the New Companies Act, 2013.

The idea is not just to seek help from corporates but also to involve NGOs as partners in the process. “Government policies are generally mass-based, but NGOs and corporates could help us in community outreach, especially in rural schools. In some belts where teachers may face hurdles in reaching out to children — due to geographical or connectivity constraints — the NGOs could help. The NGOs could also help if there was a communication problem with students due to a different dialect in the region. Thus, NGOs help not just in funding, but also in terms of ideas, planning and even monitoring processes. Their presence could help assist and motivate government teachers,” said Mr. Kumar.

The writer is a freelance journalist