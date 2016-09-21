In an attempt to use technology to make the electoral process transparent, the State Election Commission (SEC) will develop a mobile application that will make recording the daily expenditure of candidates in local elections mandatory and easy.

The app will be used in the civic-elections, to be held in November and December 2016. Maharashtra will be the first State to develop such an application.

Maharashtra has a total of 27 municipal corporations, 414 councils, 34 zilla parishads and 28,000 gram panchayats. At the end of 2016, there will be elections to 10 municipal corporations, 214 councils, 26 zilla parishad and 290 panchayat samitis.

Under the existing rules, candidates have to submit their daily expenses to the Returning Officer (RO) in a prescribed format on paper.

Maharashtra has over 2.5 lakh seats in all types of local bodies, including municipal corporations, municipal councils, zilla parishads, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats. On an average, over 15-20 lakh candidates contest these polls. Managing all their daily expenses and keeping tabs on them requires considerable paperwork and workforce.

Last year, the State government introduced an application through which candidates could file their nomination forms. The latest initiative will be a continuation of the ongoing digitisation process.

“Last year, over three lakh nomination forms in 10,000 gram panchayats where elections were held, were filed digitally. Contrary to our fears, candidates from rural areas did make the experiment successful,” said a senior officer from the SEC. Candidates had used State government centres such as Setu, Sangram or even private cyber cafes to file their forms. In addition, SEC has ensured the presence of one dedicated employee with the RO to avoid glitches. It was introduced following a year-and-a-half of experiments on the system. Similar trial runs are under progress for the new application.

The application will have a ready style-sheet which every candidate has to fill at the end of the day using a specific username. Once submitted, it will be stored in the system and can be used by the authorities to verify facts.

“This will not only ease the workload on candidates but will also ensure a paper-free work process,” said G S Saharia, State Election Commissioner.