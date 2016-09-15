State politics are divided along Maratha-Dalit lines as the second leg of the Maratha rallies get underway on Saturday, even as the Opposition accuses the BJP of sabotaging peaceful rallies by resorting to politics of caste.

Taking note of the rallies by the Maratha community after the gang-rape of a girl in Ahmednagar’s Kopardi village, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had on Tuesday called a meeting of Maratha leaders, MLAs and MPs from the BJP. He assured them of attention to their demands.

Till now, four such silent rallies have seen considerable numbers participating. No party has declared its stand on these rallies, apart from appreciating the coming together of Marathas. Apart from reservation for the community, it is said the processions also demand modifications to the SC And The ST (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act, 1989, which has become the point of conflict.