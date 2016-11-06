The scheduled time table for the Class X board exams could see some changes, following objections raised over exams being scheduled on three consecutive days without a break.

Teachers associations and teachers legislative council representative Kapil Patil had demanded more time gap between exams to reduce stress on students and help them to prepare well for their exams.

Education commissioner Dheeraj Kumar has written to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, that conducts the exams, to look into the matter.

Chairman of the Maharashtra State Board Gangadhar Mhamane said, “The dates that we announce are tentative and are meant just for students to prepare well. There is a provision to receive suggestions and objections. This year we had announced exams dates earlier as elections are due in February and we did not want our exam dates to clash with the poll dates.”

The Class X exams are scheduled to begin on March 7, while the Class XII exams start on February 28.

