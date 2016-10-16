The much-hyped educational sops announced by Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for students from economically backward classes pursuing professional courses has apparently not appealed to academicians and parents.

As per the State government, interest on education loans taken by medical students would be reimbursed. Parents, though, were unconvinced. Sudha Shenoy, whose child is a medical student, calls it “hogwash”. “Firstly, how does the government expect poor students to pay fees as high as Rs. 6 lakh to private medical colleges? Will a poor person with income less than Rs. 6 lakh per annum be in a position to pay Rs. 6 lakh upfront, or even organise a bank loan? Will the banks grant loans to people with such low income? Assuming they do, the interest would probably be about Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,000 per annum. Would parents run around to recover a sum as low as that from the government?

Ms. Shenoy says additional expenses in medical courses are so high that it is beyond poor students. “Purchasing basic textbooks for my son cost me Rs. 7,000. I also had to spend about Rs. 15,000 for a bone set, a requirement in the first year. If the government is serious, they should instead grant fee waivers or scholarships to needy students.”

Prof. Madhu Paranjpe, general secretary, Bombay University College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU), said, “This is a stunt by the government. Our experience is that economically backward students find it so difficult to pay basic fees at regular colleges that some allow them to pay in instalments or grant them concessions. The government regularly delays reimbursements of their fees by a couple of years.”

She said students in the SC/ST/OBC categories are admitted at low fees, which are then reimbursed by the government directly to colleges. However, this is much delayed. The scene is so bad in engineering colleges that these days, many ask reserved category students to pay the fees directly to them rather than wait for reimbursements from the government.

“One of the reasons for vacant seats in engineering colleges is that poor students, who lack the ability to pay, refuse to take admission,” she said.

Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, professor, Kadomal Sahani Engineering College, Bandra and joint secretary, BUCTU, said, “As of now, the government reimburses the fees paid by an SC/ ST student in full, 65-75 per cent for an OBC student and 100 per cent for an economically backward class student. Now, the government has placed a condition that such institutes will have to ensure that 50 per cent of their students receive placements. Market conditions are beyond the control of institutes, so how can they ensure jobs? It seems there was no proper study done before introducing this move. They have just put up some arbitrary conditions that are just meant to be an eyewash.”

The writer is a freelance journalist

