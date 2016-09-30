Cops arrest trio after owner of local NGO takes video to them

A man, his wife and his daughter have been arrested for allegedly torturing his elderly mother in D.N. Nagar, Andheri (West).

The D N Nagar police, who are conducting further inquiries against the three accused, said the matter was reported to them by Versova resident Sundari Thakur, who runs a non-government organisation named Nari Sammaan Sangathan. Mrs. Thakur approached the police with a video of the elderly woman being tortured in a house.

Surendra, Babita and Akanksha were brought to the police station for inquiries on Wednesday and subsequently placed under arrest. They have been charged with outraging a woman’s modesty, assault, endangering life and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code, a police officer said.

Mrs. Thakur has said in her statement to the police, “I was shown the video by a D N Nagar resident around two weeks ago. It showed a man wrapping a saree around an elderly woman’s face, while she thrashed about and struggled for breath.

The same man, along with a woman, were also seen tying one end of the saree around the elderly woman’s leg and tying the other end around the ceiling fan in the room, while the woman continued to (try to) break free. The entire matter was being recorded on a cell phone camera.”

After viewing the video, Mrs. Thakur made inquiries in the area and was able to identify the victim as Mayawati Vaid (75), while her tormentors were identified as her son, Surendra, and his wife, Babita. She then approached the police, who initiated investigations and found that the incident in the video had occurred around three months ago. Inquiries also revealed that Surendra and Babita’s 19-year-old daughter, Akanksha, had recorded the torture on a cell phone.

Senior Police Inspector Dhanaji Nalawade confirmed the arrest and added, “We are investigating whether the daughter participated in the act willingly or whether she was coerced into it. However, the fact that she witnessed the torture and did not inform the authorities is in itself an offence. Her parents have claimed that they committed the offence to scare the victim into submission. This is being verified.”

The three accused were produced in the Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in Andheri on Thursday, where Surendra was remanded in police custody till Friday, while Babita and Akanksha were remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

