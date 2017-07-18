Son of senior bureaucrats found dead

more-in

The son of senior IAS officers Manisha and Milind Mhaiskar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the premises of Dariya Mahal building at Napean Sea Road on Tuesday morning. The Malabar Hill police are probing to check if the incident was a suicide.

According to police officers, Manmath Mhaiskar (18), who used to stay in the Blue Heaven building at Marine Lines, left from his residence at around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, saying that he was going to meet a friend.

“Around half an hour later, the police control room received a call about a youth lying in a pool of blood in the compound of the Dariya Mahal building. The information was relayed to the Malabar Hill police and a team was sent to the spot. The boy was rushed to the J.J. Hospital where he was declared dead before admission, and he was later confirmed to be Manmath,” said a senior officer with the Mumbai Police.

The officer added that Manmath had sustained head injuries consistent with a fall from a great height, and he is suspected to have jumped off the terrace of the building, although this is still being verified.

The Malabar Hill police have for the moment registered an Accidental Death Report and are conducting further investigations. Sources said two of Manmath's friends are currently being questioned regarding the incident.

Mankath's father is a close aide of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while his mother is the Principal Secretary of the state Urban Development Department.