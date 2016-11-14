BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Sunday said that he will release a list of bogus companies where black money of ‘some people’ in the city has been parked.

“I will show the Shiv Sena president what a surgical strike on black money means, when I release the list next week,” he said, referring to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray daring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct ‘surgical strikes’ on Swiss banks to bring back black money.

Mr. Thackeray had spoken of public inconvenience following the Centre’s demonetisation move, saying it amounted to torture of people. “People have put immense faith in you (PM). Do not betray their trust or you will see the impact of peoples’ surgical strike on you.” Mr. Somaiya said Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mr. Thackeray should clarify if they are worried about poor people or those with boxes of money.

“When I release the list, the ‘Mumbai mafia’, the Congress, and the NCP will know where the black money is parked.” — PTI