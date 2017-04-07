Social media misused to run dating club scam

more-in

The Cyber police have found that perpetrators of a ‘dating club’ racket, which was busted on Wednesday, picked up random pictures from social networking sites and passed them off as members of supposed dating clubs.

The police arrested five men from Thane on Wednesday for allegedly offering unsuspecting people membership to clubs where members could interact and meet for casual dating and sex. On making a one-time payment of ₹1,000, members were promised complete privacy and facilities such as hotel rooms. The accused set up websites for three dating clubs which people could visit before paying the membership fee.

Investigating officials said the websites had hundreds of photographs of girls of all ages on display. The accused claimed the girls were members of the club and convinced victims of the scam to sign up on the website by paying the membership fee.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Akhilesh Singh said, “We conducted investigations to find out the identity of people who have been featured on the websites. We found out that the accused had selected pictures from various social networking websites and uploaded them on to their own websites. They had downloaded pictures of people who had not set their privacy settings to disallow access to unknown persons and used them.”

Mr. Singh said relevant sections of the Information Technology Act would now be added to the FIR against the five arrested as using pictures of people without their consent was a criminal act.

Privacy compromised

Cyber expert Vijay Mukhi said the best way to prevent misuse of pictures on social networking websites was to make settings private and not accept friend requests from strangers.

Mr. Mukhi said, “If settings are not made private, fraudsters can not only download pictures but also access personal information and use them to make their claims more believable. What people also do not realise is that if you accept friend requests from people unknown to you, who may be criminal elements, you are also putting other people on your friends list at risk. You grant access to the fraudster to their profiles.”

The cyber expert added that social networking websites are in a position to curb such activity but do not do so. “If a particular user is accessing hundreds of profiles and downloading their pictures, the website will get to know about this, but all social networking websites choose to do nothing about it. Also, what stops them from undertaking simple measures like embedding a code or a number in every picture on their server and searching the internet for them to find if they are being misused?” he said.

Search for victims

Meanwhile, the police are now trying to trace and approach the victims of the scam so that their statements can be recorded and the case against the accused be made stronger. Officials said that due to the embarrassment attached to the racket, not many victims are forthcoming and only a few have recorded their statements as of now.