Single-teacher schools changing the lives of Maharashtra villagers

Way to go: Students attend a class at the Ekal Vidyalaya at Barafpada, in Wada district of Maharashtra.

At the village temple in Barafpada, in Wada district near Mumbai, around 35 children sit in three groups. They range in age from six to 14.

In front of them a young woman, not very much older than the eldest in the group in fact, is teaching one set of them mathematical calculations using seeds. She sets them a problem, then switches to the second group and checks on how they are progressing in their English lesson. Then she moves to the third group, who are learning history.

The teacher, Sapna Parab, is just 20, and she is paid by the Friends of Tribals Society (FTS). The group runs a programme called Ekal Vidyalaya — single-teacher schools — in tandem with the State’s school network that is stretched thin, especially in these remote tribal areas. The curriculum is much like the formal system but adds on subjects like basic hygiene and health, and value education.

Montessori method

The FTS operates in 14 States and runs 29,783 schools across 30 chapters or regions. It reaches 7,89,177 students (4,18,264 girls and 3,70,913 boys).

Nayantara Jain, secretary of the Mumbai chapter of FTS says, “We provide basic skills in reading, writing and mathematics for school children in the Montessori ‘play way’ method.”

Underlining the need to take the community on board, Ms. Jain says, “We don’t superimpose teachers or methods. The teacher is always a local person approved by the village head and every village class follows its own timings as per its own convenience.”

Barafpada is largely agrarian, with farming the main source of livelihood. And working in the farms is as much a part of a day’s routine for the children from the village as going to school or college.

However, while higher education is now within the reach of the younger members of the village, many of the adults have not received more than a rudimentary education.

Vocational training

FTS’s sister organisation, Ekal Grammotthan Foundation (EGF), has stepped in and runs classes for adults in its rural and tribal development resource centre in Gargaon, Wada. The classes range from farming-related subjects, such as water conservation and vermiculture, to programmes on legal awareness. Vocational training is also offered in tailoring, basic paramedical techniques and short-term courses in using computers to help villagers set up and run cyber cafes or offer services such as e-ticketing.

“We teach them to do organic farming and help them include improved farming techniques,” says Arvind Mardikar, from the skill development wing of EGF. This includes helping farmers reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers by teaching them how to make and use compost. “Villagers are also taught to diversify crops and not depend solely on the single paddy crop every year. We are encouraging growth of bamboo and show villagers its usefulness because people will not be inspired unless they see it with their own eyes.”

Trimbak Parab, a farmer, says he now follows the multi-crop method, growing brinjals, mango, tur, and even flowers like marigold instead of depending entirely on paddy.

In nearby Parsuma village, Sunil Barkowad has completed the paramedical course and can now work in a hospital as a ward boy. “I am not sure if I want to make a career of being a ward boy,” he says. “But I did the course so that I could provide immediate medical help to people in my community, who face immense hardships to reach the nearest hospital 8 kilometres away.”

Supplementing income

In neighbouring Pinjal village, young Shubangi Kalam, who attended the tailoring course, is now stitching clothes and mobile phone covers to supplement her family’s income, while she prepares for her Class 12 exams. The EGF institute is now trying to get her and other young women contracts to stitch school uniforms, which will offer a steady source of income.

Through education, training and awareness building, the involvement of FTS and EGF goes much beyond basic education.

“Many a time, we found that poor villagers were being duped by outsiders of their land and assets due to their ignorance,” Ms. Jain says. “So we train them about basic issues to help them fight their battles. Ours is not an NGO but a movement to educate the tribals of India. We are giving them identity in their own land.”

When a group of villagers complain about water shortage as water from three local rivers — Vaitarna, Pinjal and Gargai — are being diverted to meet Mumbai’s water needs, the EGF volunteers advise them to organise themselves first. “We will support you in your fight but you must take up the fight for yourselves,” they advise.

(The writer visited Wada at the invitation of Friends

of Tribals Society.)