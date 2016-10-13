The Women Weave collection includes scarves, stoles, saris and yardage. The highlight of the collection is the revival of Garbhareshmi saris, a timeless silk cotton weave unique to Maheshwar. The collection has been mixed and matched to Kishmish’s classic range of dresses and silk cuffs. Women Weave is a 200-women strong NGO, which has brought together handloom weavers from three different areas of rural Madhya Pradesh to create a memorable collection of clothes.

