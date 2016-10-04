Actress Evelyn Sharma is hosting the second edition of her fundraiser ‘Seams For Dreams’ with a garage sale. Designers will be donating their most stylish pre-loved outfits to accumulate funds in support of a social cause. The mission of the organisation is to clothe 100,000 underprivileged people this year across the country. In the past, the organisation has raised funds for relief work during the Nepal earthquake. Entry is free.

