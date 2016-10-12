Actor Shilpa Shetty’s father Surendra Shetty on Tuesday died due to cardiac arrest, at his residence in suburban Andheri. “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing away of Surendra Shetty, husband of Sunanda Shetty and loving father to Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty,” Shilpa (41) said in a statement.

“He took his last breath at home. We request your co-operation and support to respect the family’s privacy at this crucial time,” she said.

The cremation will take place at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday at Pavan Hans in Juhu. — PTI