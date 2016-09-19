NCP leader says farm distress and apathy towards reservation are reasons behind agitation

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday urged the Devendra Fadnavis government to act instead of engaging in talks with the Maratha community, and denied that the party had offered any tacit support to the agitation, even as the community took out another silent morcha in Hingoli district. Saturday’s was the sixth rally in Marathawada.

Denying the allegation that ‘Maratha leaders no longer in power’ were behind the large numbers in the morcha, Mr. Pawar said farm distress and the government apathy towards Maratha reservation were the reasons behind the agitation. “To claim that leaders who are not in power were behind the massive protest is baseless. Were these youths marching in the rally in power? If you are talking about people like me, then can you see any role of the NCP in these rallies?” Mr. Pawar told a Marathi news channel.

The NCP leader said, “No political party has a role in these protests. Secondly, these morchas are not against any other community. They are silent and disciplined. They are a spontaneous expression of the community feeling restless and disappointed. The participants have a farm background, and agriculture has been badly affected by the repeated droughts.”

Stating that the morchas were an indication of the growing unrest against the BJP-led government, Mr. Pawar said, “It is time to decisively act. What is the need for discussions?”

Mr. Pawar’s comments come a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accepted that reservation in jobs and education was required for the Maratha community, but said there was a need to go beyond reservation to tackle the problems faced by the community.

Mr. Fadnavis had, in an interview to Sahyadri Doordarshan on Friday, appealed to the Maratha rally organisers to initiate a dialogue with the government. Without naming the NCP, Mr. Fadnavis had said that the power elite in the Maratha community had enjoyed the fruits of power, but neglected the demands of the economically-backward over the years.

He said if Marathas were given 15 per cent reservation in government engineering colleges, the community would get only 900 of the 6,000 seats available. In the job sector, only 50,000 government jobs are generated, and a reservation would make only 7,500 jobs available to the community.