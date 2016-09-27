With the city and its outskirts receiving good rain, the seven reservoirs have been filled to 99 per cent, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said on Monday.

According to a BMC report, the reservoirs — Modak Sagar, Tansa Lake, Vihar Lake, Tulsi Lake, Upper Vaitarna, Bhatsa and Middle Vaitarna — have 14,39,381 million litres of water, as against the capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

The BMC supplies 3,750 million litres of water every day to the island city and suburbs, which still falls short of the actual demand of 4,200 million litres. In the recent past, insufficient rain had forced the BMC to impose water cuts.

“Since we have got sufficient rain this year and we have enough water for the year to come, it does not mean that we can start using water indiscriminately,” said the official from the hydraulic department of the BMC said, adding they have enough water for over 385 days.

Meanwhile, the Marathwada region, which was parched during the summer, witnessed huge rain, resulting in a number of villages getting flooded, especially in Beed district, and NDRF personnel have been deployed in rescue efforts.

“Latur Manjra Dam overflows after 9 years. News everyone was waiting to hear & a sight everyone was waiting to see,” actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted. — PTI