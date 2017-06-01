Seven injured in Dindoshi clash

more-in

Mumbai: A clash between two groups in Dindoshi on Wednesday morning landed a 22-year-old in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a suburban hospital after suffering internal head injuries, while six others sustained minor injuries.

While both groups gave conflicting versions of what exactly happened at Veer Abdul Garden in Mira Nagar, Dindoshi, the police arrested three people and booked them for rioting. “There was a clash between two groups. We are still trying to ascertain as to what actually happened. An investigation is on,” Limbanna Totappa Vhanamane, senior inspector, Kurar police station, told The Hindu.

Mr. Vhanamane said Bipin Ramprakash Singh had to be admitted to ICU in Shatabdi hospital. “The boy has suffered internal injury and will be taken for CT scan.”

“This fight of communal nature was expected,” said Rajesh Sharma, a local resident.

Rahul Kumar Yadav (16), who suffered minor injuries, alleged, “They first started pelting pebbles at us. Those were later replaced by stones. When we questioned them, a few of them tore off tree branches and started hitting us. Soon, around 20 of them gathered with sticks and thrashed us.”

Friends and relatives of the three arrested were present at Kurar police station. A relative of one of the arrested boys, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Our community is being blamed and punished for their mistake. Our children were playing football. By mistake, the ball went towards them; when they went to take it, all of them started thrashing our children; so in self-defence, they fought back.”