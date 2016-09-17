Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that claimed there is only one laboratory for testing swine flu in the city, the Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to provide information on the number of such labs existing in the state, and to take necessary measures to increase the facilities across the state.

The petition claimed that samples from different areas within the State are being sent to the Mumbai laboratory and referred to media reports that have stated that the State government and local authorities are not serious about adopting steps to tackle the disease.

“Such labs should be set up in every district, all over the state to test H1N1 [swine flu] samples as part of the measures to control the spread of the disease,” the PIL, filed by advocate Datta Mane, contended. Hearing the PIL, a bench of Justices V.M. Kanade and Swapna Joshi observed that it was the government’s duty to set up such labs, and directed it to file a reply on or before October 10. —PTI