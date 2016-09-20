existential musings:Baiju Parthan’s work tries to make sense of the rapdily changing world we live in, and the the time it takes for history to catch up. —photos: special arrangement

In conversation with Baiju Parthan about his first solo show in the city after a decade, his work style and the journey so far

Visitors to the ongoing art show at Jehangir Art Gallery’s auditorium hall seem like a surprised lot. They walk ahead, and then back a few steps, stroll ahead, and then double back, repeatedly engaging with artist Baiju Parthan’s dense and layered digital paintings on display. Most of them note with amazement that the work reveals different paintings when viewed from different angles.

The exhibition, Necessary Illusion , inspired by American philosopher and intellectual Noam Chomsky’s 1989 book of the same name, is subtitled Thought Control in Democratic Societies .

It is the Mumbai-based artist’s first one-man show in the city after 10 years.

The long gap is primarily because the soft-spoken Parthan, 60, is among those few contemporary artists who likes to do it all by himself, without any assistant’s help. “I belong to a school of thought that believes in total involvement in the process of creating a work,” he says. So, even if it takes 10 years, he is okay with that. “I think that kind of involvement makes an artist. It is in this process that you learn and transform, just like the way you try to make sense of yourself in the world.”

Complexities of thought

The art on display, too, is trying to make sense of the world we live in. “As the physical self tries to cope with a range of activities online, I think our comprehension of the world has begun to change.” He says that our political appeals are changing, which is almost a reaction against the western mode of development.

There are also dilemmas because of the a stark difference between the pace of history and change. “Change is alarmingly and explosively fast; history has to catch up. It’s a sort of an existential crisis as we have no idea where the world is heading. There is no blueprint available with anyone. But, at the same time, change is inevitable.”

The show represents this complex situation. “I think that is what contemporary art and the artist is all about. You make visible those vague sensations and feelings of the present.”

Change is the constant

Parthan staunchly believes that every exhibition transforms him as a person. “It may not be in an obvious way,” he says, “but every time you create something you learn something new. Over the years, I have learnt a whole new set of skills. It’s good and also sometimes painful, but I think it has helped me be more in control of myself.”

Over the last decade, since he has been inclined to work with digital media, he has taken lessons in 3D graphics and computer gaming, in Mumbai and New York. “I have always been like that: studying, learning and doing things.” he says. “Back in Kerala, I didn’t know the definition of a nerd, but I think I have always been one without knowing it,” he says, laughing.

Parthan is drawn to 3D painting as he thinks that it is like sculpting in a virtual, illusionary space inside a computer.

He does admit, though, that it took him a while togetit. All this time he has spent locked up in his studio has been in an attempt to perfect the skills. “I believe that when you put up a solo show you must have something concrete to say or else it’s of no point.”

Creative process

It’s in his studio, while reading or watching videos, that Parthan tries to create new work. “Compared to other artists, I am extremely slow. I need that space. Every work has so many possibilities. I like to explore all and pick the most promising one. That takes time.”

This is not how it always was for the Kerala boy who studied botany and later dropped out from engineering school to pursue art. Despite the struggles, he didn’t create any art for almost six years after graduating from art school in Goa, in 1983. “I thought that I had nothing worthwhile or substantial to say through my art.” Instead, he took a job as a designer in an English newspaper to survive in Mumbai.

It was only after studying comparative mythology that he returned to painting in 1990. In 1995, he began studying computers, making his own machines and creating software, and is now one of the foremost digital artists in the country.

He seldom allows himself a chance to gauge his viewers’ reactions though. “Exhibitions are the only time when I come out and interact with people. I am usually locked up in my studio working. This is a valuable and fun experience that rekindles my faith in getting back to work.”

Ask him what’s next and he answers with a shrug: “Something will manifest. I like things to happen organically.”

This is his first-ever solo show at Jehangir Art Gallery, a space preferred by artists for its high footfalls and mix of audiences.

“Jehangir, though, could also be intimidating,” he says. “Its main exhibition [area] is pretty large, and it’s difficult to charge the space evenly.”

On that characteristic note of self-doubt, Parthan leads both interviewer and himself into a different kind of introspection.

It’s the same quality that fuels all his creations.

The author is a freelance author

Necessary Illusion is showing at Jehangir Art Gallery until September 21. The show then moves to Art Musings, Colaba, till October 13.

