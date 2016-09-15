The Mumbai Unit of the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested an Assistant Commissioner with the Food and Drug Administration for allegedly accepting a bribe from a Mumbai-based medical store owner.

According to ACB officials, the accused has been identified as Assistant Commissioner Pravin Mundhada (51). Officials said that in 2014, an FDA Inspector has visited the complainant’s medical store and found that a registered pharmacist was not present at the store, which is required according to law. The inspection also revealed some violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and a report of these violations was submitted to senior FDA officials subsequently. The FDA then issued show cause notices to the medical store owner in this regard, and he filed his response in the matter as well. Mundhada, however, allegedly demanded Rs 40,000 from the complainant in exchange for closing his case file, after which the complainant approached the ACB.

“After conducting preliminary inquiries, in which the complainant’s claims were verified, we set about laying a trap to catch Mundhada red handed,” said an ACB officer. Acting on the ACB’s instructions, the complainant contacted Mundhada and expressed willingness to pay the bribe amount, after which Mundhada allegedly told the complainant to come to his office in the Bandra Kurla Complex with the money on Wednesday. As soon as he accepted the bribe money, ACB officers, who were waiting outside his office, moved in and arrested him. Mundhada has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and ACB teams are currently conducting searches in his office and residence, officials said.