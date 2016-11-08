The Shiv Sena on Monday warned to use muscle power against Kannadigas in Maharashtra. They also requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to firmly back the Marathi community in Belgaum against the alleged atrocities committed by the Karnataka Police against them for observing Black Day on Karnataka Day.

An editorial in Sena mouthpieceSaamanasaid, “Black colour is thrown on the office of Belgaum’s Mayor, but Kannadigas who are committing atrocities on Marathi population should understand that even Maharashtrians can attack others. In a dispute over Cauvery water, Kannadigas in Tamil Nadu faced attacks. Everyone has pride and muscle. The Maharashtra CM should back the Marathi population in Belgaum.”

The editorial asked Mr. Fadanavis to pass on a message to Karnataka CM Siddharamaiya. “Lakhs of Kannadigas are peacefully settled in Mumbai, and rest of Maharashtra. We are taking care of them. But you must understand that because of happenings in Belgaum, they have lost their sleep,” said the editorial.

Slamming human right activists, the editorial claimed that those who seek rights of terrorists such as Burhan Wani, Ajmal Kasab and Afzal Guru, never see atrocities being committed in Belgaum. “The Red Fort hears the cries of help from Baluchistan, but if it fails to hear the Marathi community, which has been suffering atrocities for the last 60 years.”

The Sena also asked veteran social activist Anna Hazare to take up the issue. “Where is Anna Hazare? The martyrs in Maharashtra will only praise him if he goes on fast at Ramlila ground for justice to Marathi population in border area.”

The party claimed that despite the issue pending in the Supreme Court, the Karnataka government was purposely wiping out Marathi culture. “Karnataka police are raiding houses, beating young men, women and senior citizens. They are breaking the god statues, filing false cases. Which law and rule permits all this?” asked the editorial.