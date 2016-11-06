‘Protecting the borders with China is also the Defence Minister’s job’

The Shiv Sena on Saturday asked Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to state what action the defence forces had taken against Chinese incursion in Leh-Ladakh, and wondered aloud if the Indian Army would repeat its ‘surgical strike’ of September on the Line of Control (LoC), with Pakistan across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the border with China.

Referring to reports of the People’s Liberation Army crossing the LAC in Ladakh’s Demchok area and stopping construction work on an irrigation canal under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana targeted Mr. Parrikar for making public statements about surgical strikes against Pakistan.

“Around 60 Chinese soldiers intrude into our territory, stop developmental work, and stay the ground without any fear. What inference should one draw from this? The Defence Minister must clarify what action our soldiers took against the Chinese incursion,” the editorial said.

Taking a dig against Mr. Parrikar’s public statements following the surgical strike, the editorial said, “Chest-trumping against Pakistan is not enough. Protecting the borders with China is also the Defence Minister’s job. But public utterances against Pakistan earn you applause. It is time to leave this political mindset and look seriously at Chinese incursions.”

“From Ladakh to Arunachal and Sikkim, Chinese incursions have been going on unabated for several years. The real question is: who will stop China? ?” the editorial asked.