Scribe, friend attacked in Khargar

more-in

Navi Mumbai: A senior correspondent with DNA newspaper was attacked by unidentified assailants in Kharghar at around 11.45 a.m. on Friday.

The journalist, Sudhir Suryawanshi (37), and his friend Santosh Khatate (40) had gone to Kharghar in Mr. Khatate’s car for some work. They had parked the car near Shilp Chowk. On returning, they found that the rear tyres of the car were punctured. They went to look for a mechanic, when four men with covered faces came on two bikes and attacked them.

"The target was Suryawanshi as they stopped attacking me midway, and I ran away from the spot. We were walking in the direction of Green Finger School in Kharghar,” Mr. Khatate said. The duo was admitted to Medicity Hospital in Kharghar. Mr. Suryawanshi has a fracture in the right hand, while Mr. Khatate received minor injuries on the hand.

“I visited Medicity Hospital and spoke to Suryawanshi and Khatate. They have no clue about the assailants, as they could not see their faces,” Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said.

He added, “They both stay in the same housing society in Panvel, and suspect the attack could be related to their housing society’s election, which took place about a month ago.”

Mr. Khatate has raised suspicions about members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who reside in their society, Kalpataru River Side. “On February 26, we had elections in our housing society, where the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) and BJP had fielded candidates. Suryawanshi had supported PWP, and BJP won the elections. After winning, some of the party members had threatened Suryawanshi, saying that they would show him who they were and to what ‘jaat’ they belonged to. One of the members always carries a pistol with him,” Mr. Khatate said.