In association with Mac Productions and Shamiana Short Film Club, The Pantry will screen three short films. Smoke Man is an animated film about a peddler who arrives to the village with an extraordinary offer. Speechless is about a deaf-and-mute girl who gets a mobile phone as a birthday gift, only to find out that this was the best gift she has ever received. Shut Up is about a day in the life of a regular guy who decides to join a free-speech protest, but finds a revolution in the most unusual of places. Entry is free.

