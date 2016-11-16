The State Education Minister Vinod Tawde on Tuesday announced extension of deadline for schools to pay exam fees of their Class X and XII students appearing for the board examinations next year.

While the last date of submission of forms for Class XII is almost over, the submission process is on for Class X students.

Mr. Tawde announced today that schools could now submit the forms to the State Education Board and pay the fee by February.“No student will suffer because of fee payment-related problems,” Mr. Tawde said.

The decision was taken following complaints received by the Education Department from academicians about the cash crunch affecting fee payments. About 17 lakh students from Class X and 14 lakh from Class XII are scheduled to appear for the Maharashtra State Board examinations.