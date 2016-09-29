Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, on Wednesday met Governor Ch. Vidayagar Rao and informed him that Central funds are no longer available under the Village Child Development Centre (VCDC) scheme for the sharp rise in malnutrition cases in predominantly tribal Palghar district.

Mr. Vikhe-Patil, who visited the malnutrition zone last week, submitted a memorandum suggesting several measures including setting up of medical camps to treat malnourished children, ensure supply of food grains through fair price shops, and creating employment opportunities for the tribals.

“The main culprit in the entire episode is the stoppage of grant under the VCDC scheme which is having a killer effect and driving a large number of children into malnutrition cases,” he said.

Mr. Vikhe-Patil said that Central and State had failed to reach the end beneficiaries. “The recently launched Phase II of the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Amrut Aahar is far from satisfactory when it comes to its implementation in the villages,” he told Mr. Rao.

The Congress leader had visited Khoch and Kalambwadi in Mokhada tehsil of Palghar district, where the deaths of two children due to malnutrition had been reported. “The sufferings that this family has undergone are akin to that hundreds of tribal families have experienced in Palghar district. The families in most villages in Palghar district are leading a pathetic life. They neither get proper medical attention nor do they get their food grains through fair price shops,” he said.

Mr. Vikhe-Patil suggested that the government urgently set up medical camps to treat malnourished children and fill up vacancies in various departments, including public health, to combat the problem. He suggested that the government should undertake employment guarantee scheme works on a large scale.

Fadnavis, Rane meet Governor

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is under pressure from the Maratha community and the Opposition to grant 16 per cent reservation to the community, met the Governor on Wednesday. Mr. Fadnavis was closeted with the Governor for 45 minutes, and is believed to have discussed several issues. While the Maratha community is organising huge rallies to canvas for their demand of quotas in education and jobs, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has repeatedly urged the CM to announce reservation for the Marathas immediately.

Congress leader Narayan Rane also met the Governor separately.